Backlash hits Facebook over availability of user information; how to check your page

Facebook is receiving backlash tonight, after it was revealed that data from 50 million users was harvested by a political analytics firm.

The discovery has prompted the hashtag “delete Facebook.” Now, many of its users are concerned their private data could be compromised.

FOX 12 looked into how much personal information the social media site makes available to its advertisers. Steps below outline the simple trick to track what Facebook knows about its users.

Go to your Facebook homepage. In the upper right-hand corner, you should find an arrow that drops down a list of options. Click on it.

Click on settings and your general account settings will appear.

Toward the bottom of the screen, you’ll see an option to “download your Facebook data” written in blue letters. Click on it.

Once you make your request, you’ll receive a notification with a downloadable zip file. The file contains a lengthy history of all your Facebook interactions and viewable data. *This step may take some time to process.

Included in the information is a list of all the advertisers on Facebook that have access to your contact information and other personal data.

