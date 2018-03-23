Dogs adopted from Oregon Humane Society after being rescued in La Pine

People lined up outside the Oregon Humane Society on Friday to give forever homes to dogs that were rescued from a home in La Pine.

On March 16, 53 dogs were rescued from a home in La Pine. Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said they found that the "minimum care standards" were not being met.

Twenty-two of the dogs were transported to the Oregon Humane Society on Saturday, and by Friday, most of them were ready to be adopted.

The Oregon Humane Society said 11 of the 22 dogs have found loving homes.

According to the Oregon Humane Society, one of the first adoptions was a 3-year-old yellow Lab named Duke. Devin Winkler said he saw the news coverage of the rescue earlier this week and was wanting to adopt a puppy. When he came in to the shelter on Friday, he fell in love with Duke and adopted him.

Plenty more dogs still need to find a loving home.

For more information about the dogs available for adoption, visit www.oregonhumane.org

