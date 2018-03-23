Keizer officer ruled justified in deadly shooting; robbery suspect had loaded gun, drugs in system

A Keizer police officer has been ruled justified for shooting and killing a robbery suspect armed with a loaded gun, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, a grand jury found that Officer Tyler Wampler was justified in using deadly force against 26-year-old Ryan Chapman on March 14.

At 6 p.m. March 14, investigators said Chapman robbed a Pizza Hut in Keizer and pushed a small, silver handgun into the ribs of an employee.

A witness followed Chapman’s car until law enforcement arrived. Officers said Chapman’s car did not have license plates and smoke was coming off the wheels of his tires as he drove away.

Chapman eventually crashed into another car at Springtime Court Northeast and Chemawa Road Northeast and ran away, according to investigators.

Investigators said officers followed, but Chapman ignored their commands.

Police reported the incident was unfolding in a neighborhood with numerous homes and witnesses nearby.

Chapman eventually positioned himself between two cars in a driveway, yelled out that he had a gun and refused orders to drop it.

Wampler fired one shot at Chapman, according to the district attorney’s report, hitting him and causing him to fall to the ground.

Police said the gun remained in Chapman’s hand, so a rubber-like baton round was fired at the suspect’s arm, causing the gun to fall. Chapman did not give any response.

Chapman was pronounced dead at the scene, having sustained a single gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said his gun had a bullet in the chamber and the gun was later determined to be operational. Additionally, an autopsy showed Chapman had methamphetamine, opiates and THC in his system.

Detectives said he was carrying the same amount of money stolen from Pizza Hut, and he was subsequently connected to numerous armed robberies at businesses throughout Salem and Keizer.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.