Nine rabbits killed in Timber barn fire

Crews from three departments battled a barn fire in Washington County Friday afternoon.

Banks Fire said at 3:14 p.m. their crews, along with crews from Gaston Fire and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, responded to a barn fire in the 28000 block of Timber Road in Timber.

When crews arrived, they found two outbuildings that were in close proximity fully involved in flames. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Banks Fire said a rabbit hutch was inside one of the buildings and nine rabbits were killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.