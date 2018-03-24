OR lawmaker posted personal info of organizers behind proposed ban on assault weapons

Oregon Rep. Bill Post is under fire after posting the contact information for the organizers of a controversial proposed ballot measure to ban assault weapons.

Post, a Republican from Keizer, says he wanted to give his supporters the full picture and let them know who is behind the initiative.

“When you’re going to make this kind of a statement, you have to be ready for the fact that people will want to know who you are and why you’re doing this,” Post said.

The group “Lift Every Voice” is behind the initiative. If passed, it would ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines.

Though Post published public contact information on Wednesday, it does take some digging to find it on the Secretary of State’s website. On Friday night, the link to locate the information was down for maintenance.

But the information Post shared was already circulated to his 15,000 followers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rabbi Michael Z. Cahana of the Congregation Beth Israel is one of the chief petitioners of the proposed ballot measure.

“This feels very much like an intimidation technique. The only real purpose to publish our private information is to intimidate and that seems highly inappropriate,” Cahana said.

Reverend Mark Knutson of the Augustana Lutheran Church, another chief petitioner, wasn’t happy either.

“Agree to disagree. That could be a beautiful thing. But to get hateful or do things that are gonna hurt people, that’s not right,” Knutson said.

The three chief petitioners have been bombarded with hundreds of calls.

Post says his intention was only to inform his supporters about the people behind the initiative. He says doesn’t believe he did any harm.

“It’s certainly disconcerting. There’s no reason for my home or for my family to be disturbed with this,” said Cahana.

Though organizers are ready to move on, Post is now dealing with a journalist on Twitter who he says took things way too far.

“Vile. None of them have been anything short of foul language, and just hatred,” Post said of the thousands of messages he’s received.

Twitter user Kurt Eichenwald published his social security number and other private information Friday morning.

That tweet has since been deleted, but he then posted: “....by the way, Billy, took me 25 seconds to get all the information about you, your wife, your son (tell him happy 25th), your neighbors etc. Don't bring a knife to a bazooka fight.”

“My social security number is not public. My wife’s name is not public. My son’s name, his birthday. Where we live. A picture of my home. A picture of my truck out front,” Post said of the information Eichenwald tweeted Friday morning.

Post says he’s all for getting an initiative on the ballot, and has never experienced an attack like this.

The organizers behind the proposed ballot measure are looking ahead to Saturday’s March For Our Lives.

But Post says he’s still dealing with threats from the public. He says he’s reported that Twitter user to both Texas and Oregon officials, and police are currently sitting outside of Post's home for his protection.

