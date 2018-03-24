Family of missing Woodburn woman last seen at Keizer bar: 'We're just broken'

A single mother of four vanished eight months ago, but this week the FBI and Crime Stoppers upped the reward to $10,500 to help find Cynthia Martinez.

Surveillance photos show the last moments 26-year-old Martinez was seen alive in July of 2017. Keizer police said the photos show her leaving a Keizer bar with Jaime Alvarez-Olivera, who is now a person of interest in this case.

FOX 12 met Martinez's mother, Angelica Castillo, back in July, frantically taping posters to the Tequila Nights, the bar where her daughter was last seen.

“As a parent you try to walk through the whole thing, you try to figure out how as parents we could of avoided that. It just gets me so mad and frustrated to where, everyday it feels like the same day,” said Castillo.

Time stands still for Castillo and her family.

“I remember putting up the flyers and thinking, 'wow we’d never think I’d be doing this for our daughter,'” said Castillo.

Four children without their mother have been celebrating holidays and birthdays, feeling incomplete.

“That’s where we are, we’re just broken,” said Castillo.

Police named Alvarez-Olivera as a person of interest in Martinez’s disappearance, but officers said he vanished too.

“I don’t know how you got raised, but you just don’t take things that don’t belong to you,” said Castillo.

Now, the Castillo’s are raising Martinez’s children, the youngest is just 10 months old.

“We’re trying to make them understand at their age, that when you get lost it’s hard to make it back home,” said Castillo.

Castillo said the kids are all under the age of nine. She said they think that their mother is lost.

“(Her son) is creative, he’s like, 'I think she’s in the forest and she’s lost, and it’s really hard to be in there.' He says the more you move the more lost you get,” said Castillo.

Lost, but not forgotten, the family said they’re clinging on to hope, praying that they will see Martinez’s beautiful face again.

“It just doesn’t get easier, things we have to go through, there’s no way to stop it because life continues. We just need her back,” said Castillo.

Keizer Police said they’re still investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to police. They can stay anonymous.

