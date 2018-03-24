Deputies: Inmate accused of stealing ODOT truck arrested

Multnomah County deputies arrested the inmate Saturday accused of stealing an ODOT truck and driving off.

Deputies said at around 2 AM Saturday morning, they surrounded an apartment in the 16400 block of Northeast Glisan Street where they thought Scott Smith was hiding.

Deputies said they arrested Smith without incident.

His girlfriend, Codie Corbit, was also arrested for hindering prosecution.

Deputies say additional charges will be sent to the Multnomah County DA’s office when they finish their investigation.

