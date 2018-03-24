Thousands attend March for Our Lives rally in downtown Portland

Thousands of people are participating in the March for Our Lives rally and march in downtown Portland Saturday.

The nationwide March for Our Lives rally was organized by survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people.

The event is demanding legislative action in Congress that addresses gun violence and school safety.

Portland’s rally is set to started at 10 a.m. at the North Park Blocks. People then began marching through downtown at 10:30 a.m. and ended up at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Several Portland-area students spoke to the crowd at Pioneer Courthouse Square, advocating for better school safety.

Grammy award-winning Portland band Portugal. The Man is supporting the students and the movement, and will be performing at Pioneer Courthouse Square after the march starting at 12 p.m.

Rallies and marches are also happening in Salem and Vancouver.

