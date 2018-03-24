Crews battle shop fire in SE Portland, no injuries reported

Portland Fire and Rescue crews battled a shed fire in southeast Portland Friday night.

The fire started at around 9:10 p.m. near Southeast 151st Avenue and Yamhill Street.

Portland Fire and Rescue crews said the shop was at risk of collapsing, so crews had to keep a safe distance while putting out the fire.

SE 151st Ave fire: Firefighters continue to work on extinguishing hot spots from a safe vantage point. Collapse is still a potential hazard. #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 24, 2018

Firefighters are still investigating what started the fire. No injuries were reported.

