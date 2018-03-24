Fire crews battle shop fire in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire crews battle shop fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Fire and Rescue crews battled a shed fire in Southeast Portland.

The fire started at around 9:10 PM Friday night near Southeast 151st Avenue and Yamhill Street.

Portland Fire and Rescue crews said the shop was at risk of collapsing, so crews had to keep a safe distance while putting out the fire.

Firefighters are still investigating what started the fire.

