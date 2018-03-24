Medical emergency causes deadly crash on Hwy 224

Oregon State Police said a medical emergency caused a deadly rollover crash on Highway 224 near Estacada.

Police said 27-year-old Logan O’Brien was driving westbound on the highway on Friday when the crash happened.

O’Brien’s Jeep Cherokee sped off, leaving the highway then flipped several times before landing on its top about 100 feet from the road.

Medical crews pronounced O’Brien dead at the scene.

Oregon State Police said his passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.