Woman drives onto support wires of power pole in Oregon City - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman drives onto support wires of power pole in Oregon City

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Clackamas Fire Courtesy: Clackamas Fire
OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

A woman is okay after her car went onto the support wires of a power pole.

Clackamas Fire said crews were called 11th and John Adams Street in Oregon City just before 8 pm Friday night.

PGE crews had to shut off power in the area before firefighters could stabilize the car and get the woman out.

Oregon City Police have not said if she will face any charges.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.