Woman drives onto support wires of power pole in Oregon City

A woman is okay after her car went onto the support wires of a power pole.

Clackamas Fire said crews were called 11th and John Adams Street in Oregon City just before 8 pm Friday night.

PGE crews had to shut off power in the area before firefighters could stabilize the car and get the woman out.

A single uninjured driver was successfully extricated from the vehicle that had driven up on to the support wires of a power pole in Oregon City. FF’s stabilized the vehicle and extricated after PGE had shut down power to the area. #extrication pic.twitter.com/rfZXJa4bwX — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) March 24, 2018

Oregon City Police have not said if she will face any charges.

