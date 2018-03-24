PPB gives away 100 bikes to kids in memory of late cyclist

The Portland Police Bureau gave away 100 brand new bikes Saturday in memory of a cyclist who was hit by a vehicle in North Portland and later died.

PPB said 50 girls and 50 boys were selected to receive the bikes. Each will also get a new helmet and lock for their bike.

The event was held in memory of Brian Duncan. Duncan was hit by an 84-year-old driver who ran a red light at North Rosa Parks Way and Delaware Avenue on March 30, 2016.

The crash paralyzed Duncan and nearly killed him. He spent nine months in rehabilitation and physical therapy.

Duncan passed away in Nov. 2017.

PPB said Duncan's parents sponsored the event along with a special foundation.

