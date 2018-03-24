About 3,500 people attend March for Our Lives rally at Oregon Capitol

Thousands of people took to the Capitol steps in Salem to rally for gun control as part of the March for Our Lives movement.

In Salem, student leaders, speakers and volunteers called for stricter gun laws, hoping lawmakers around the country will listen.

"We are trying to make it known to Congress that we are through with their inaction on gun control," said Daniel Koenig, student organizer.

"This just needs to stop. Why should we have guns not regulated at the cost of children's lives?" said Amber Ball, middle school student.

Hundreds have gathered outside the state capital in Salem for the March for Our Lives event. pic.twitter.com/dwqFPup2o6 — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) March 24, 2018

Although the event was organized by students, it brought out people of all ages.

FOX 12 spoke to one adult attendee who said seeing the passion from the younger generation is giving her hope for change.

"It's heartwarming, it brings tears to your eyes," said Terry Carlson. "I have five grandchildren. The wonderful thing that our youth are doing, and the expression that they're doing today all over the country, have really hit my heart deeply."

According to the event's Facebook page, the crowd was estimated at about 3,500 people.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.