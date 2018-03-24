Lamah, Maurer help FC Dallas to 1-1 draw with Timbers

Roland Lamah scored his third goal in two games and Jimmy Maurer had a career-high five saves in FC Dallas' 1-1 tie with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.More >
Carlos Rivas scored two goals and the New York Red Bulls opened their MLS season with a 4-0 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.More >
Newcomer Ola Kamara and Romain Alessandrini scored two minutes apart in the first half and the Los Angeles Galaxy held off Portland 2-1 in a season opener Sunday night to spoil coach Giovanni Savarese's Timbers...More >
The Portland Timbers announced on Thursday that they signed their first eMLS competitor.More >
The Portland Timbers have announced their broadcast schedule for the 2018 regular season, with 16 matches on FOX 12 and FOX 12 PLUS.More >
The Portland Thorns are looking to defend their NWSL championship as practice has kicked off ahead of the new season.More >
The Portland Timbers have acquired forward Samuel Armenteros from Serie A side Benevento Calcio on loan for the 2018 MLS campaign.More >
Alaska Airlines will continue to be prominently featured on jerseys and apparel for the Portland Timbers.More >
The Portland Timbers announced a series of player signings Wednesday.More >
The Portland Timbers are heading for the Arizona desert to kickoff their preseason training camp.More >
Roland Lamah scored his third goal in two games and Jimmy Maurer had a career-high five saves in FC Dallas' 1-1 tie with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.More >
The Portland Trail Blazers certainly have some die-hard fans, and those who have been to a game have likely seen the "Golden Girls" roaming the concourses at the Moda Center.More >
UP NEXT: Blazers will visit the Thunder on Sunday.More >
UP NEXT: Oregon State faces the Stanford-Louisville winner in Sunday's regional championship.More >
A few local athletes brought home medals in both the Olympics and Paralympics during the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. One of those athletes now has a pair of gold medals along with his Purple Heart.More >
Both the University of Oregon and Oregon State University are sending their women’s basketball teams to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.More >
James Harden scored 42 points and the Houston Rockets snapped the Portland Trail Blazers' 13-game winning streak with a 115-111 victory on Tuesday night.More >
Walking the walk and talking the talk, Victor Morales Jr. is strutting his way to an unbeaten early pro career.More >
Sabrina Ionescu had 29 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and the second-seeded Oregon Ducks advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 101-73 victory over No. 10 Minnesota in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.More >
Tennessee lost for the first time at home in women's NCAA Tournament history when Marie Gulich had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead sixth-seeded Oregon State to a 66-59 win on Sunday.More >
