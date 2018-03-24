Volunteers with SOLVE remove over 15,000 pounds of debris from Oregon beaches

Oregon beaches just got a little cleaner thanks to volunteers who helped remove over 15,000 pounds of debris Saturday.

More than 3,000 volunteers at 45 cleanup locations from Astoria to Brookings collected litter and marine debris during the annual SOLVE Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup.

According to SOLVE, the most common items found during the cleanup were tiny bits of plastic, cigarette butts, bottle caps, and food wrappers.

Some interesting items found by volunteers included a full bottle of wine, several broken chairs, a bag of golf clubs, long crab line, and a complete barbecue set.

"Marine debris is one of the biggest issues facing our oceans and beaches," said Maureen Fisher, CEO of SOLVE. "Every piece of trash picked up today has a tremendous impact on the health of Oregon's wildlife and coastal communities. Thank you to all of SOLVE's beach captains, volunteers, and sponsors who dedicated their time to take care of our beloved coast."

For more information about SOLVE, visit http://solveoregon.org/

