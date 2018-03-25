Clackamas Co. deputies investigating deadly shooting near Sandy; woman in custody

A man is dead and a woman is in custody as Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a shooting near Sandy.

Deputies were called out to a home on Autumn Way in an unincorporated area just outside of Sandy at around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies said they were told a woman texted a family member, saying she had just shot and killed a man.

When deputies arrived, they said the woman refused to talk with them and would not come outside.

The SWAT team was called out, but before they arrived, the woman started texting the dispatch center, making it clear she wanted to surrender.

She soon came out and was taken into custody.

Deputies then went inside the home and found a man dead.

FOX 12 spoke with a family member of that man who said the woman was his girlfriend and she lived there with him.

So far, no names have been released and detectives have not released any other details about this investigation.

