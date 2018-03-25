Clackamas Co. deputies investigating deadly shooting near Sandy; woman in custody

Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Oregon State Police said a medical emergency caused a deadly rollover crash on Highway 224 near Estacada.More >
Oregon State Police said a medical emergency caused a deadly rollover crash on Highway 224 near Estacada.More >
Oregon Rep. Bill Post is under fire after posting the contact information for the organizers of a controversial proposed ballot measure to ban assault weapons.More >
Oregon Rep. Bill Post is under fire after posting the contact information for the organizers of a controversial proposed ballot measure to ban assault weapons.More >
The Portland Trail Blazers certainly have some die-hard fans, and those who have been to a game have likely seen the "Golden Girls" roaming the concourses at the Moda Center.More >
The Portland Trail Blazers certainly have some die-hard fans, and those who have been to a game have likely seen the "Golden Girls" roaming the concourses at the Moda Center.More >
A woman is okay after her car went onto the support wires of a power pole.More >
A woman is okay after her car went onto the support wires of a power pole.More >
A huge, swirling pile of trash in the Pacific Ocean is growing faster than expected and is now three times the size of France.More >
A huge, swirling pile of trash in the Pacific Ocean is growing faster than expected and is now three times the size of France.More >
The event is demanding legislative action in Congress that addresses gun violence and school safety.More >
The event is demanding legislative action in Congress that addresses gun violence and school safety.More >
Police arrested Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton on March 16 on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.More >
Police arrested Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton on March 16 on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.More >
A police officer who swapped places with a female hostage during an attack by an ISIS supporter on a supermarket in southern France has died of his wounds.More >
A police officer who swapped places with a female hostage during an attack by an ISIS supporter on a supermarket in southern France has died of his wounds.More >
A truck driver fell asleep and crashed on Interstate 5 causing a traffic backup Friday morning near Kelso, according to police.More >
A truck driver fell asleep and crashed on Interstate 5 causing a traffic backup Friday morning near Kelso, according to police.More >