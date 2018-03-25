Police: 3 arrested after guns seized during traffic stop in SE Portland

Police arrested three people and took several weapons during a traffic stop in Southeast Portland.

Police said they stopped a driver on Southeast 125th Place and Powell Boulevard just after 12 am Sunday morning for a registration violation.

According to Portland Police, the traffic stop resulted in the seizure of four guns and one replica gun.

Traffic stop on SE 125th pl and SE Powell Blvd for registration violation @ 12:38am results in the seizure of four firearms and one replica firearm. Any idea which is which? Three suspects also arrested, names to follow. All of these weapons are off the streets. pic.twitter.com/58J1LugxJj — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) March 25, 2018

Police said officers arrested 26-year-old Allen Walker, 23-year-old Edgar Castro, and 21-year-old Kahelina Test.

