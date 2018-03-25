Police: 3 arrested after guns seized during traffic stop in SE P - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: 3 arrested after guns seized during traffic stop in SE Portland


Courtesy: Portland Police East Precinct Courtesy: Portland Police East Precinct
Booking Photos: Allen Walker, Edgar Castro, Kathelina Test Booking Photos: Allen Walker, Edgar Castro, Kathelina Test

Police arrested three people and took several weapons during a traffic stop in Southeast Portland.

Police said they stopped a driver on Southeast 125th Place and Powell Boulevard just after 12 am Sunday morning for a registration violation.

According to Portland Police, the traffic stop resulted in the seizure of four guns and one replica gun.

Police said officers arrested 26-year-old Allen Walker, 23-year-old Edgar Castro, and 21-year-old Kahelina Test.

