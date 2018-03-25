Man hit, killed by car while crossing I-5 in Salem

Oregon State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man on I-5 in Salem.

Troopers say a 42-year-old man wearing dark clothing tried crossing the southbound lanes of I-5 south of the Kuebler Boulevard overpass just before 9 p.m. Saturday night.

That’s when a pickup towing a trailer tried to avoid the man, but hit him.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers are not releasing the man’s name until his family is made aware.

They do believe he is homeless.

ODOT crews closed part of I-5 while they investigated, but the road is back open.

