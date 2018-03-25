Man faces charges in connection with Woodburn robbery, suspicious device incident

Woodburn Police arrested a man in connection with a robbery at the La Caseta De Tarjeta Store on February 22.

Police said 35-year-old Patrick Thomas also left a suspicious device at the store.

According to police, officers arrested him on Friday for those crimes but has been in custody since March 7 for unrelated charges.

Police said he was identified from video surveillance, public tips, and physical evidence.

Thomas is now being held in the Marion County Jail on a list of charges including robbery I, unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, and possession of a destructive device.

