Man faces charges in connection with Woodburn robbery, suspiciou - KPTV - FOX 12

Man faces charges in connection with Woodburn robbery, suspicious device incident

Posted: Updated:
Booking Photo: Patrick Thomas Booking Photo: Patrick Thomas
WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) -

Woodburn Police arrested a man in connection with a robbery at the La Caseta De Tarjeta Store on February 22.

Police said 35-year-old Patrick Thomas also left a suspicious device at the store.

According to police, officers arrested him on Friday for those crimes but has been in custody since March 7 for unrelated charges.

Police said he was identified from video surveillance, public tips, and physical evidence.

Thomas is now being held in the Marion County Jail on a list of charges including robbery I, unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, and possession of a destructive device.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.