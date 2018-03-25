Driver killed in crash on Hwy 97 in Deschutes Co.

One person was killed in a crash in Deschutes County, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said at 3:30 AM Sunday morning, troopers were called to a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 97 about two miles north of Bend.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2005 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound when it was struck head-on in the southbound lane by a 2017 GMC truck traveling northbound.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers said the driver of the Explorer was life-flighted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Oregon State Police Troopers were assisted by the Bend Fire Department, Deschutes County Medical Examiner, Deschutes County District Attorney's Office and ODOT.

