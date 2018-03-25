Police looking for two suspects after robbery at SE Portland lottery store

Police are looking for two suspects following a robbery at a lottery store in southeast Portland early Sunday.

Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to the Lucky Spot on Southeast Stark Street near Southeast 148th Avenue on the report of a robbery alarm.

Employees told police that two men, one armed with a handgun, robbed the business and left the area.

Police say the suspect armed with the gun was described as a black or Hispanic man with a light complexion and was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a blue bandanna.

The other suspect was also described as a black or Hispanic man with a light complexion and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

Officers searched the neighborhood but did not locate anyone matching the suspects’ descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0400.

