Oregon couple working on psychedelic ballot initiative

Magic mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands on this Aug. 3, 2007 file photo. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

An Oregon couple is pushing to legalize and regulate the therapeutic use of psilocybin -- a psychoactive compound found in so-called "magic" mushrooms -- as an effective treatment for people suffering from cancer-related anxiety, depression and addiction.

The Register-Guard reports Tom and Sheri Eckert are working with Oregon Legislative Counsel attorneys on the language of a potential statewide ballot initiative they're hoping to put before voters in 2020.

They've also launched a statewide tour to publicly discuss the plan with various groups.

The Eckerts' plan would allow adults to participate in a series of sessions at a state-licensed "psilocybin service center" with a trained and registered "facilitator."

The Eckerts expect the ballot title process will be completed by July, when they expect to begin gathering the tens of thousands of valid signatures needed to qualify the measure for the ballot in 2020.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.