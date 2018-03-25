Oregon couple working on psychedelic ballot initiative

The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.
Police arrested three people and took several weapons during a traffic stop in Southeast Portland.
Police arrested Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton on March 16 on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.
Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies said they were told a woman texted a family member, saying she had just shot and killed a man at a home near Sandy.
Oregon State Police said a medical emergency caused a deadly rollover crash on Highway 224 near Estacada.
OSP said at 3:30 AM Sunday morning, troopers were called to a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 97 about two miles north of Bend.
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.
A single mother of four vanished eight months ago, but this week the FBI and Crime Stoppers upped the reward to $10,500 to help find Cynthia Martinez.
