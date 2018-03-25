Local students hopeful after traveling to Washington, DC for March for Our Lives

For a couple of local high schoolers, getting to the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. meant everything.

It’s not every student’s dream to spend their spring break protesting, but 17-year-olds Annie Brennan and Maddie Ott said the movement inspired them to get involved and speak up for what they believe in.

“It was insane. I have never felt so connected to any type of activist topic before,” Ott said.

She said a few weeks ago, she had no idea she would be a part of a movement of this magnitude.

“At first I was lamenting the fact that I had to go to Virginia for spring break. All my friends are traveling down to California or L.A. I really appreciated the fact that I was able to go and watch something so powerful,” Ott said.

She was one of the hundreds of thousands of people marching in Washington D.C. to put an end to gun violence.

“Imagine seeing the capitol, but not being able to see the end of a crowd,” Brennan said.

Brennan, a senior at Central Catholic High School, said listening to the speakers — students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and others — was empowering.

“Just how articulate and how moving they could be without needing too much adult guidance,” she said.

Ott said, “The people who were representing the topic were like a mirror image of myself and my friends. They were 17 years old, 18 years old, and also they looked like me, and talked like me, and had the same kind of educational background as me. It was really life-changing.”

She added, “Teenagers and the youth of America right now are capable of embracing and having discussions about a topic that many adults and policymakers and lawmakers in our government right now aren’t able to embrace, or consider, or talk about.”

Both teens say they woke up feeling hopeful for the future.

As Brennan puts it, Saturday’s movement shows adults and lawmakers that children can have a passion for something other than their phones.

