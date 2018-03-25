Vigil held in Portland for unarmed man shot, killed by Sacramento police

Dozens of people attended a vigil in Portland in solidarity with an unarmed man who was shot and killed by Sacramento police.

The group Portland’s Resistance organized Sunday night’s vigil, which was held at Director Park in downtown Portland.

Stephon Clark, 22, was killed last Sunday when officers were responding to a burglary call. Police thought Clark was holding a gun, but he was actually holding a cell phone.

Clark was shot 20 times in his grandmother’s backyard.

The vigil in Portland is to show support for Clark’s family.

Happening now: Dozens coming together in #PDX to honor and remember #StephonClark at a vigil. It’s also a stand against police brutality and support for #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/FLxuvHLkg2 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 26, 2018

One man FOX 12 spoke with said this is the first time he has attended a vigil like this.

“I think it is beautiful,” said Jerold Howard. “It’s beautiful people are showing respect for this young man and his family and Mr. Hayes’ grandmother. It's a beautiful thing.”

The grandmother of Quanice Hayes – a teen shot and killed by Portland police – also spoke at the vigil.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.