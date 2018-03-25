Clackamas Co. DA's office confirms identity of suspect in shooting near Sandy

The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed the identity of the suspect arrested after a deadly shooting near Sandy.

Roxanne Martin was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a murder charge.

Deputies said the incident happened Saturday evening at a home on Autumn Way in an unincorporated area just outside of Sandy.

Deputies said they were told a woman texted a family member, saying she just shot and killed a man.

At first, the woman refused to come out of the home but eventually she started texting with the dispatch center, making it clear she wanted to surrender.

After about an hour, she came out and was arrested. Deputies then found the man's body inside.

FOX 12 spoke with a family member of that man, who said the woman was his girlfriend and she lived at the house with him.

Deputies have not released a motive in the shooting. The victim’s name has not been released.

Martin is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at 3 p.m.

