Deputies identify victim killed in shooting near Sandy

Image: KPTV Image: KPTV
Roxanne Martin, jail booking photo Roxanne Martin, jail booking photo
CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) -

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man killed in a shooting near Sandy Saturday.

On Monday morning, deputies said 67-year-old Norman Charles Terrill Sr. was the victim of the shooting at a home on Autumn Way in an unincorporated area just outside of Sandy.

The suspected shooter, 56-year-old Roxanne Martin, was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a murder charge

Deputies found Terrill dead inside the home.

FOX 12 was told by a family member that Martin was Terrill’s girlfriend and she lived at the house with him.

Martin is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at 3 p.m.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tip line at (503) 723-4949 and reference CCSO case # 18-9085.

