Springtime swimming: Whale watching season begins in Oregon

Thousands of people will flock to the Oregon Coast in hopes of seeing gray whales this spring now that viewing season has begun.

Spring whale watching season is underway as gray whales are traveling north on their way to Alaska. Officials with Oregon State Parks say the end of March is when the first surge of whale swims happen.

Whale Watch Week 2018 kicked off Saturday March 24 and runs through Saturday March 31.

A live stream for anyone interested in watching whales remotely is available during Whale Watch Week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day on the Oregon State Parks YouTube account.

The watch season for north-bound whales lasts until June.

There are 24 designated whale watching locations along the Oregon Coast. View the map here.

During Whale Watch Week 2016, there were 1,831 recorded gray whale sightings.

