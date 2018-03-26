Eight Portland restaurants to no longer offer plastic straws starting Earth Day

Eight Portland-based restaurants plan to no longer serve plastic straws starting Earth Day.

On April 22, recognized as Earth Day, the following restaurants are removing the use of plastic straws at their restaurants:

North 45, located at 517 Northwest 21st Avenue

Paddy’s Bar & Grill, located at 65 Southwest Yamhill Street

Circa 33, located at 3348 Southeast Belmont Street

The Station, located at 2703 Northeast Alberta Street

Cadillac Cafe, located at 1801 Northeast Broadway Street

Produce Row Cafe, located at 204 Southeast Oak Street

The Independent Sports Bar & Grill, located at 225 Southwest Broadway #100

Patton Maryland, located at 5101 North Interstate Avenue

In a release Monday, CEO and co-owner Jim Hall said the eight restaurants are all committing to reducing the impact of straws on the environment.

Hall said he noticed the impact of straws when he was at the coast with his family where he saw the beach littered with straws in the surf.

“Yes, purchasing compostable straws is more costly to our business operations, but it’s also the right thing to do,” Hall said. “Whenever possible, we’ll ditch straws from our beverage programs. When it’s necessary, say in our Whiskey Sour Slushy at Produce Row Cafe, we will choose a biodegradable straw. Of course, if a guest requests a straw, we’ll bring it with a smile.”

All locations have been committed to compostable and recyclable to-go containers for many years, according to Hall.

