Eight Portland restaurants to no longer offer plastic straws starting Earth Day

A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed the identity of the suspect arrested after a deadly shooting near Sandy.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man killed in a shooting near Sandy Saturday.More >
A Portland teacher has been placed on leave due to his role in a student walkout in February.More >
Restaurant servers dodged a bullet this week with a provision tucked into the $1.3 trillion federal spending bill.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
Remington Outdoor Brands has filed for bankruptcy.More >
Police arrested three people and took several weapons during a traffic stop in Southeast Portland.More >
A Southern California attorney survived for five days lost in the desert by drinking his own urine and eating cactus after breaking his heel and pelvis on what was supposed to be a half-day hike.More >
