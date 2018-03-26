Petition to ban assault weapons heads to Oregon Secretary of State's office

Sponsors and supporters of a ballot measure that would ban assault weapons sales in Oregon just delivered more than 3,400 signatures to Oregon Secretary of State’s office on Monday.

It’s a first step in what promises to be a fierce battle in the state to not only ban the sales of assault weapons but also the sale of large capacity magazines.

Ballot measure 43 is sponsored by an interfaith group of Christians, Jews and Muslims. Students at the March For Our Lives protest on Saturday helped gather signatures for the petition.

The backers needed just 1,000 signatures but were able to get 3,434 signatures in just four days.

Bus heading to Salem with students and others in support of Ballot Measure 43 which would ban assault weapons in Oregon. They will present 1000 signatures to Secretary of State’s Office. Measure could qualify for November ballot. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/60WnucbUZG — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) March 26, 2018

Noah Fort from Cleveland High holding more than 3000 signatures for Measure 43 which would ban assault weapons in Oregon. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/PRcri6TtRi — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) March 26, 2018

The Secretary of State’s office has to verify the signatures and then it sends the measure on to the Attorney General’s office for a comment period.

If the Measure 43 backers get the go-ahead, they will have until July to collect 88,000 signatures to qualify the assault weapons ban for the November ballot.

One of the backers is Rev. Alcena Boozer, former Principal of Jefferson High School who told FOX 12 this is just the beginning.

“And I believe that once it’s on the ballot, there are enough people who are really going to vote to get these guns out of our communities,” Boozer said.

The interfaith leaders said they’ve been inspired by students in Oregon and across the nation who are saying “enough” to gun violence in their schools.

"I am excited about students getting this involved because I’ve always believed if you give students the opportunity they will get the work done," Boozer said.

However, local gun safety instructor Dustin Singleton said while he thinks the momentum behind the march is admirable, “it needs to be directed at what’s going to actively effect some change. Going into 100 million American homes and telling us 'give us all of your guns that are sitting there in the gun safe not doing anything to anybody', criminals by definition don’t follow laws. They’re still going to get their hands on guns. They’re still going to commit heinous crimes."

Measure 43 proposes only to ban the sale of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines in Oregon, not all guns.

