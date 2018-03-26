Troopers ID driver killed in Highway 97 crash in Deschutes Co. - KPTV - FOX 12

Troopers ID driver killed in Highway 97 crash in Deschutes Co.

Oregon State Police have identified the person killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday.

Troopers were called to a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 97 about two miles north of Bend at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Megan Handford, 19, of Bend, Oregon was traveling southbound when the car was struck head-on in the southbound lane by a truck driven by Justin Dice, 39, of Bend, Oregon traveling northbound.

Dice died at the scene and Hanford was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and has undergone surgery, according to Troopers.

Troopers did not provide any more information on Hanford’s condition.

