Traffic enforcement operation leads to 91 tickets in SE Portland

A traffic enforcement operation Sunday night led to 91 tickets being issued in southeast Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau conducted a Vision Zero traffic safety mission along Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and the Central Eastside Industrial Area.

Officers were focused on “dangerous behaviors” involving drivers, pedestrians and bicycle riders. Officers patrolled on motorcycles and utilized a photo radar van. They were allowed the discretion of issuing citations, warnings or classes to the offenders.

Officers were encouraged to share information about the Vision Zero program as they conducted traffic stops.

Vision Zero is a program aimed at eliminating deaths and serious injuries related to traffic issues by 2025.

Further enforcement missions will be conducted as staffing allows, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

