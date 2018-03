There’s no shortage of good restaurants and bars in the Rose City, but there are even more hot spots on the way. Food journalist Alex Frane recently wrote an article for Eater PDX about the most anticipated restaurant openings this season. MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with Alex to talk about Portland’s food trends https://pdx.eater.com/2018/3/8/17093290/portland-spring-restaurant-openings

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.