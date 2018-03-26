ICE: Man twice deported accused of rape in Seaside

Immigration officials say an Oregon man charged with rape had twice been deported.

The Daily Astorian reports Seaside police arrested 24-year-old Anastacio Eugenio Lopez-Fabian in February after investigators determined he had sex several times with a girl younger than 14. In addition to rape, he's charged with assault and harassment.

Lopez-Fabian posted bail and was released. But U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement later detained him in a courthouse parking lot as he arrived for a hearing.

He is now at a detention center in Tacoma, Washington.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell says Lopez-Fabian was deported to Guatemala in 2013 and 2014.

The federal agency criticized Clatsop County last year for not detaining undocumented immigrants.

Sheriff Tom Bergin says: "He posted bail, so there's not much we can do unless ICE notifies us, which it didn't."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.