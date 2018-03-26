Troopers ID pedestrian hit on I-5 in Salem - KPTV - FOX 12

Troopers ID pedestrian hit on I-5 in Salem

Oregon State Police has released the identity of a man killed by a car while crossing I-5 on Monday.

Troopers said a 42-year-old man, identified as Kirk Wilcox, was wearing dark clothing and attempted to cross the southbound lanes of I-5 around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

A pickup towing a trailer tried to avoid Wilcox, but hit him.

The investigation is still ongoing and troopers did not provide any further information.

