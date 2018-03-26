Beaverton named finalist for nationwide All-America City Award

The city of Beaverton has been named a finalist for the 2018 All-America City Award.

Beaverton was selected as one of 20 finalists last week by the National Civic League. Beaverton is the only Oregon city to be selected as a finalist this year.

The award will be given to 10 communities that will be chosen for engaging residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.

Beaverton’s application focused on community visioning, cultural inclusion efforts and public safety outreach programs.

The finalist cities will compete in June, with the opportunity to bring a team of residents, nonprofit leaders, business representatives, government officials and young people to participate in presentations and workshops for three days in Denver.

“I’m thrilled for our city,” said Mayor Denny Doyle. “It’s a testament to our community members and their combined contributions. It’s truly a privilege to be recognized.”

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.