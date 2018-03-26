Lake Oswego named Oregon Tree City of the Year

The city of Lake Oswego has been named Oregon Tree City of the Year.

Lake Oswego was chosen by The Oregon Department of Forestry in partnership with Oregon Community Trees for its environmental efforts.

Each year, ODT and OCT select from Oregon’s 63 Tree City USA communities to be recognized for the city’s commitment to its urban forest.

"Lake Oswego has consistently exemplified what a great Tree City should be with good planning and citizen engagement. This award recognizes Lake Oswego for the many years of outstanding work to care for and promote a healthy urban forest,” ODF's Urban and Community Forestry Assistance Program Manager Kristin Ramstad said.

The city has created projects ranging from restoration and planting native trees on over 250 acres of park property, arranging for watering of street trees and developing an annual urban and community forestry newsletter for residents, according to the release. Lake Oswego has also designated 37 individual trees and groves as Heritage Tree sites.

The award from OCT will be presented during an Arbor Week tree planting on April 2.

Last year's Oregon Tree City of the Year winner was Baker City in eastern Oregon.

