Affidavit: Escaped inmate accused of stealing ODOT truck told police, ‘I did it to help my family’

An escaped inmate who was the focus of a manhunt lasting for days in Portland told police he ran away to help his family, according to court documents.

Investigators said Scott Michael Smith, 25, was part of a work crew cleaning up streets in northeast Portland on Thursday when he stole an ODOT truck that was left running in the area.

The truck was found a short time later, but Smith got away.

Deputies asked for the public’s help tracking him down and a reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.

Smith was found at 2 a.m. Saturday at an apartment on the 16400 block of Northeast Glisan Street in Gresham.

Deputies said Smith’s girlfriend, 26-year-old Codie Ann Corbit, was also arrested on the charge of hindering prosecution.

When he was arrested, Smith told deputies, “I know I ran away but I did it to help my family,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

No other details were released regarding this case.

Smith was arrested on initial charges of escape and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Smith was serving a 90-day parole violation sanction on an original charge of identity theft when he escaped, according to deputies.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.