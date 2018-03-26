Man guilty of DUII, assault for hitting woman in SE Portland crosswalk sentenced to prison

A man guilty of DUII and third-degree assault for hitting a woman in a crosswalk in southeast Portland has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Weifu Ma, 26, pleaded guilty in court earlier this month. He was sentenced Monday.

Ma, of Portland, was arrested in June 2017.

Investigators said he was driving a BMW east on Southeast Division Street near 122nd Avenue when he hit a woman who was using a walker in a crosswalk. Police said the woman had a “walk” signal.

The 70-year-old victim sustained injuries initially described as critical.

A witness in another car called 911 and followed Ma as he left the scene. Police said Ma hit the other car, before officers arrived and arrested him.

Along with three years and four months in prison, Ma will lose his license for five years.

