Vancouver Fire Department urges people to check for recalled smoke alarms

The Vancouver Fire Department is urging people to check for recalled smoke alarms.

A recall was announced last week for Kidde models PI2010 and PI9010. Yellow caps covering one of two smoke sensors in those models may have been left on during the manufacturing process, which will compromise the alarm’s ability to detect smoke.

Those alarms were installed in homes in Vancouver. Anyone who received a smoke alarm from the Vancouver Fire Department between September 2016 and March 2018 should remove the alarm from the wall or ceiling and check the opening on the side for a yellow cap.

People who find a yellow cap or are unable to check their smoke alarm should call the Vancouver Fire Department at 360-487-7219. Workers will come to the home, check the alarms and replace them if necessary.

If no yellow cap is on the smoke alarm, it should be reinstalled and no further action is needed.

Link: Kidde smoke alarm recall

About 452,000 models PI2010 and PI9010 were sold in the U.S. and an additional 40,000 in Canada. If the date code printed on the back of the alarm falls between Sept. 10, 2016 and Oct. 13, 2017, the model is affected. "KIDDE" is printed on the front center of the affected dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) alarms, and the model number and date code are printed on the back.

The product was sold at most big box stores and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other websites from September 2016 through January 2018 for between $20 and $40.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been no reports of injuries because of the malfunctioning product.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported they do not install the recalled brand of smoke alarms.

