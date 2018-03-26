Sandy shooting victim’s son: ‘I want people to remember my dad as a good guy’

As a woman faces one count of murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend, Norman Terrill Sr., family members of the Sandy man continue to cope with their sudden loss.



Terrill Sr., 67, was a lifelong Sandy resident who had recently retired from his longtime logging business. His family tells FOX 12 he was known to many in the community as a “talker” who was quick to offer a handshake and a short one, along with his nickname – “Stumpie” – given to him by his local CB radio pals.

“He spent his time on his tractor, running around his yard and moving gravel, and spending time with friends,” Norman Terrill Jr. said, Terrill Sr.’s eldest son. “I want them to remember my dad for that face, for his face and what a good guy.”

Prosecutors say Terrill Sr.’s girlfriend of several years, Roxanne Martin, 56, confessed to investigators that she shot and killed him after a verbal fight.



Deputies responded to Terrill Sr.’s home, located on Autumn Drive in an unincorporated area just outside Sandy, around 5 p.m. Saturday after Martin allegedly sent a text message to a family member that she had shot and killed a man.



“It was thought out. It’s a wrongful death,” Terrill Jr. said. “It was an ambush, wrongful death.”



Martin has been charged with one count of murder.



On Monday, she appeared in court via a video arraignment and was held without bail.



Terrill Jr. said he knew the relationship shared between Martin and his father had deteriorated, but he never expected it to end in such violence.



“Bad enough to be a murderer,” Terrill Jr. said. “And it wasn’t the gun - it was the bad person that did it. And what we have is a bad person.”



Terrill Jr., one of Terrill Sr.’s three sons, spent much of Monday planning his father’s funeral services, which have been scheduled for April 7.



He told FOX 12 he’s battling a mix of emotions that are difficult to express in words.



“My dad’s greatest fear was being alone and he laid in his own blood for 15 hours and I couldn’t even go in and touch him,” Terrill Jr. said. “I couldn’t help him, I couldn’t do nothing. And he laid there by himself. That’s the hard part.”



Martin is scheduled to appear in court on an indictment on April 2.



