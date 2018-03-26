Downtown Oregon City wins Great American Main Street Award

Downtown Oregon City has won a Great American Main Street Award for 2018.

National Main Street Center Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to commercial district revitalization, announced the three winners Monday during the Main Street Now Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.

The other winners are Howell, Michigan and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Oregon City was nominated as a semifinalist, along with nine other cities, last week.

They were selected by a national jury of community development professionals and representatives of government agencies involved in economic development and historic preservation.

"We are extremely proud of the Downtown Oregon City Association for being recognized as a GAMSA winner this year," said Sheri Stuart, coordinator of the statewide Oregon Main Street program. "I have worked with hundreds of main street communities in 24 states over the past 27 years at the state, local, and national levels. The transformation of downtown Oregon City in a relatively short amount of time is nothing short of amazing, especially since their revitalization efforts began at the start of the economic downturn."

The Downtown Oregon City Association reports that nearly $42 million has been invested in the downtown district since 2009, with 28 new businesses opening in that time.

Oregon City is the first community in Oregon to win this award and the first on the West Coast in the last eight years.

The association is hosting an open house from noon to 5 p.m. April 7 in downtown Oregon City with all-day happy hours and specials at businesses, as well as live music.

For more, go to downtownoregoncity.org.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.