Beaverton police looking for suspect who stole SUV, Social Security cards, driver's licenses

Beaverton police said they found handfuls of stolen Social Security cards and driver’s licenses inside a stolen SUV Saturday.

They said at least four people are victims in this crime spree.

“They picked the right time to take all my stuff,” said one of the victims, Sean Eberle. “Shame on me. I ended up parking in probably the worst possible location within that parking lot.”

Eberle said on Friday night, he parked his car behind the West Hills Racquet & Fitness Club. A work laptop, a couple of pairs of shoes and six tennis rackets were inside, along with other miscellaneous items.

“That one stings,” he said. “It was sort of a perfect storm. I normally only bring a couple tennis rackets with me to play, but I had a couple of my wife’s brand new rackets that I was going to take to the tennis shop the next day.”

Not even 24 hours later, police were called to Sunset Lanes bowling alley for a report of what appeared to be a stolen vehicle.

Police told Eberle they found his debit card, along with three other people’s belongings in a red SUV. Officers tell FOX 12 the windows were smashed out, and inside they found Social Security cards, driver’s licenses and more.

“Very lucky I didn’t have anything crazy there that would’ve been more irreplaceable,” said Eberle.

Police said they pieced together the three other thefts that happened over the last two weeks, and were able to return the rest of the documents they found.

But officers say since they haven’t found their suspect, there could be more victims.

Police are reminding drivers to keep their doors locked and keep anything of value out of your car or out of sight.

