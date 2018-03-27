Thousands in SE Portland start Tuesday without power - KPTV - FOX 12

Thousands in SE Portland start Tuesday without power

Posted: Updated: Mar 27, 2018 09:28 AM
KPTV KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Thousands of people in southeast Portland were in the dark for a couple hours Tuesday morning due to power outages.

Portland police first tweeted just after 3:30 a.m. that at least one power outage had been reported in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue from Southeast Division Street to Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Due to the loss of power, several traffic signals at intersections weren’t functioning temporarily. Police reminded drivers to treat those intersections as 4-way stops.

At 5 a.m., nearly 5,000 Portland General Electric customers were listed as not having power due to two outages.

PGE crews responded to the scene to restore power. The outages were listed as being caused by equipment failure.

While the estimated time to have power restored was listed as 9:03 a.m., PGE told FOX 12 that crews made quick work and power was back on just after 5:30 a.m.

