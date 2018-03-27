Thousands in SE Portland start Tuesday without power

Thousands of people in southeast Portland were in the dark for a couple hours Tuesday morning due to power outages.

Portland police first tweeted just after 3:30 a.m. that at least one power outage had been reported in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue from Southeast Division Street to Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Outage appears to be east of SE 122 from SE Powell to 148, SE Division to 162. Numerous intersections without power and motorists just cruising through. These are 4 way stop when power is out. — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) March 27, 2018

Due to the loss of power, several traffic signals at intersections weren’t functioning temporarily. Police reminded drivers to treat those intersections as 4-way stops.

Good news on the outage, @portlandgeneral tells me they just restored power north of SE Division, now working on the areas north of Powell. Main intersections still without power are 148/Division, 136/Division and 136 Powell. #pdxtraffic — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) March 27, 2018

At 5 a.m., nearly 5,000 Portland General Electric customers were listed as not having power due to two outages.

PGE crews responded to the scene to restore power. The outages were listed as being caused by equipment failure.

While the estimated time to have power restored was listed as 9:03 a.m., PGE told FOX 12 that crews made quick work and power was back on just after 5:30 a.m.

Signals at SE 136/ Division and Powell are back on thanks to the speedy work by @portlandgeneral. No crashes as a result of the outage thanks for using caution this morning. #pdxtraffic — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) March 27, 2018

