Thousands in SE Portland start Tuesday without power

A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >
After government officials deemed the remains nonrecoverable, the plane and pilot were left there -- for over 70 years. The makeshift grave was eventually covered so they could farm again.More >
After government officials deemed the remains nonrecoverable, the plane and pilot were left there -- for over 70 years. The makeshift grave was eventually covered so they could farm again.More >
As a woman faces one count of murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend, Norman Terrill Sr., family members of the Sandy man continue to cope with their sudden loss.More >
As a woman faces one count of murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend, Norman Terrill Sr., family members of the Sandy man continue to cope with their sudden loss.More >
A father died while rescuing his 3-year-old daughter from a vehicle that rolled into a pond on Indianapolis' north side.More >
A father died while rescuing his 3-year-old daughter from a vehicle that rolled into a pond on Indianapolis' north side.More >
The Portland Police Bureau conducted a Vision Zero traffic safety mission along Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and the Central Eastside Industrial Area.More >
The Portland Police Bureau conducted a Vision Zero traffic safety mission along Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and the Central Eastside Industrial Area.More >
Beaverton police said they found handfuls of stolen Social Security cards and driver’s licenses inside a stolen SUV Saturday.More >
Beaverton police said they found handfuls of stolen Social Security cards and driver’s licenses inside a stolen SUV Saturday.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
Downtown Oregon City has won a Great American Main Street Award for 2018.More >
Downtown Oregon City has won a Great American Main Street Award for 2018.More >
Sponsors and supporters of a ballot measure that would ban assault weapons sales in Oregon just delivered more than 3,400 signatures to Oregon Secretary of State’s office on Monday.More >
Sponsors and supporters of a ballot measure that would ban assault weapons sales in Oregon just delivered more than 3,400 signatures to Oregon Secretary of State’s office on Monday.More >
A man guilty of DUII and third-degree assault for hitting a woman in a crosswalk in southeast Portland has been sentenced to three years in prison.More >
A man guilty of DUII and third-degree assault for hitting a woman in a crosswalk in southeast Portland has been sentenced to three years in prison.More >