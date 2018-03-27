Police: Man arrested in SE Portland after officer finds heroin, cash

A 49-year-old man accused of being in possession of tar heroin was arrested Tuesday morning in southeast Portland.

While on patrol duty looking for car thieves, an officer spotted a man described by police as suspicious in the 8300 block of Southeast Brooklyn Street.

Police said the officer spoke with the man and recovered a large amount of tar heroin and cash.

This is tar heroin, enough to get hundreds of people high. Also enough to take hundreds of lives and fuel a lot of this crime we have in the precinct. — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) March 27, 2018

The suspect, identified as Christian Durr, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

He faces charges of possession, distribution and manufacture of heroin.

