Deputies searching for two men who robbed Vancouver Walgreens - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies searching for two men who robbed Vancouver Walgreens

Posted: Updated:
(Image: Clark County Sheriff's Office) (Image: Clark County Sheriff's Office)
CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) -

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who deputies said robbed a store in Vancouver Monday.

Deputies said the two men shoplifted around $1,700 dollars worth of items from the Walgreens located at 6708 Northeast 63rd Street.

One suspect is described as wearing a gray jacket and beanie during the incident. Deputies said he also has a gold “grill.”

Deputies are asking the public to contact Deputy Dylan Harris at Dylan.Harris@clark.wa.gov with any information.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.