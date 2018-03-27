Deputies searching for two men who robbed Vancouver Walgreens

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who deputies said robbed a store in Vancouver Monday.

Deputies said the two men shoplifted around $1,700 dollars worth of items from the Walgreens located at 6708 Northeast 63rd Street.

One suspect is described as wearing a gray jacket and beanie during the incident. Deputies said he also has a gold “grill.”

Deputies are asking the public to contact Deputy Dylan Harris at Dylan.Harris@clark.wa.gov with any information.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.