We’re guessing no bride-to-be has ever said, “I don’t want my wedding to be any fun” – but if we’re honest, some weddings are more fun than others. If you want to achieve the top-tier level of fun for your own wedding, here are some tips from MORE’s Wedding Expert Nora Sheils of Bridal Bliss

Link: http://www.bridalbliss.com/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.