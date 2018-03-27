West Linn family dies in crash off cliff in California - KPTV - FOX 12

West Linn family dies in crash off cliff in California

A family of five from West Linn died in a crash off a cliff in California on Monday.

California High Patrol reported two adults and three children were in the car.

Investigators said the driver drove a 2003 GMC into a large dirt turnout on the west side of SR-1 in the Ukiah area and then, for unknown reasons, drove directly off a large cliff.

The car overturned onto its roof and landed on a boulder on the beach south of Juan Creek.

Everyone in the car was killed as a result of the crash. The three children were thrown from the vehicle, according to police.

The names and ages of the family members were not included in a California High Patrol report.

Investigators said drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in this crash, but no other details were immediately released.  

