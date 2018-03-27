Portland Fire and Rescue, Crime Stoppers offer reward for SE arson suspect

The Portland Fire & Rescue Arson Unit, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking the public's help to identify the suspect in a 2017 arson fire.



Crews responded to a fire around 8:40 p.m. at a mobile home on Aug. 9, located in the 6000 block of Southeast Division Street.

According to authorities, an unknown man on a bicycle was caught on video leaving the crime scene, carrying items that he obtained while inside a trailer.

Crews said the suspect is believed to be a white man on a bicycle.



Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.



To submit an anonymous tip visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips or online at www.p3tips.com/823.

