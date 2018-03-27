Vancouver attorney arrested for shooting, accused of running home meth lab

A Vancouver attorney, who had been accused of shooting at another attorney’s office, is now being accused of running a meth lab in his home.

Police said that a home, where attorney Erik John Graeff, 43, lives, had equipment to make meth.

Officials served a warrant on this home last February and found equipment such as glassware, heating plates and precursor chemicals used to make the drug, according to police.

Police also said that they specifically found pseudoephedrine, an ingredient often found in meth.

Neighbors say they knew about the December shooting incident, but they didn't know anything was happening down the street.

"Well, I’m shocked to say the least,” Margaret Buenemann said. "I mean, he normally keeps to himself pretty much. But we're a neighborhood of kids, playing in our yard and it just doesn't give you a warm fuzzy as a parent to know someone could be that violent.”

Graeff was released from the Clark County jail yesterday when he made bail which was set at $25,000 dollars. A judge also refused to reduce that amount.

Two guns were taken from Graeff’s home and police said they found videos on how to produce drugs.

Graff has a license to practice law in both Oregon and Washington.

He still faces charges in Oregon for the shooting into the office of a Beaverton attorney and due back in court Friday on these new charges of manufacturing and possession of meth.

